‘Sound of Love’ from ‘Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha’ out now

Young hero Naresh Agasthya will be seen as an aspiring musician in the forthcoming soulful musical romantic drama ‘Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha’, directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the Sunethra Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner. Rabiya Khatoon is the leading lady in the movie, which has already sparked interest with the release of its two teasers. Now, the makers have begun the musical journey with the release of the first single, ‘Sound of Love’, which is out now.

Justin Prabhakaran delivers a soothing and soul-stirring composition in the first single, ‘Sound of Love’. What truly elevates the track’s authenticity and charm are the subtle, natural sounds woven into the music, like the gentle patter of raindrops and the delicate chime of anklets. With its rich orchestration and melodic depth, the song beautifully captures the essence of classic romantic music.

The title itself, ‘Sound of Love’, perfectly reflects the song’s emotional core, complemented by Rehman’s poetic lyrics. Adding further magic are the enchanting vocals of SPB Charan and Shashaa Tirupati, whose voices breathe life into the composition. Visually, the song is just as captivating—the chemistry between Naresh Agasthya and Rabiya Khatoon is heartwarming, enhancing the romantic vibe of the track and making it a complete sensory experience.

Mohana Krishna handles the cinematography of the movie, with Thota Tharani serving as the art director and Marthand K. Venkatesh taking care of editing.

The makers of ‘Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha’ are planning to release the movie soon in theatres.

Cast: Naresh Agasthya, Rabiya Khatoon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Tanikella Bharani, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Vidhyullekha, Suman, Aamani, Tulasi, Child Artist Master Kartikeya, Mohan Raman, etc.