‘Sound Party’ review: A laughter ride

Cast: VJ Sunny, Hrithika Srinivas, Shivannarayana, Prudhvi, Saptagiri

Director: Sanjay Sheri

Producer: Ravi Polishetty

Music: MohithRahmaniac

Rating: 3/5

VJ Sunny, who is well known with “Bigg Boss Telugu season 5” has come up with a new film, titled “Sound Party,” written and directed by Sanjay Sheri. The film features Hrithika Srinivas as the leading lady and Shivannarayana of “Amrutham” fame as Sunny’s father. The promotional content film of the film received well by the audience and created curiosity on the film.As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story of the film is about a middle-class father and son, who wants to become rich and devise plans to make it happen at any cost. This is when they come to know about the concept of bitcoin and decide to make use of it and get rich. They develop a plan, which leads to a lot of interesting twists and unexpected turns. What happens, and does this father-son duo manage to actually become rich in the end is the main crux of the story.

Performances

VJ Sunny, who previously visited audience with serious roles in “SakalaGunabhi Rama” and “ATM,” has done something different in “Sound Party,” having been in an entertaining role. As such, there’s something new that he got to do. His scenes with Shivannarayana are entertaining, and Sunny manages to grab your attention.Leading lady Hrithika doesn’t have much to do in the film, but looks pretty on the screen.

Shivannarayana is a comedy veteran, and a very experienced actor, which clearly shows through the entire film. He is good in almost every scene, and his expressions are on point. He makes you laugh and entertains you thoroughly. The remaining supporting cast, which includes Priya, Saptagiri, Ali, and others, do well in what they have been given.

Technicalities

The director, Sanjay Sheri, didn’t completely come up with a new concept, he just put a new spin on a concept that’s been explored multiple times in Telugu cinema. He introduced the concept of Bitcoin and tried to portray the life of middle-class characters wanting to become rich. His dialogues are one of the positives, with a lot of witty lines present throughout the film. The surprise element of the film is alright, but it could have been better led up to. On the whole, Sanjay manages to come up with several entertaining bits, but the shoddy screenplay and the predictable nature of the plot make the film less enjoyable. The background music of the film, composed by MohithRahmaniac is just alright. The songs are completely forgettable. The cinematography is fine, and so is the production design. The editing is good as the film’s run-time is crisp.

Advantages

Shivannarayana performance

Crispy runtime

Drawbacks

Screenplay

Routine story