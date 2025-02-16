Live
Just In
Sreeleela all set for B-town debut; ups glamour dosage
Actress Sreeleela is making her grand entry into Bollywood with an upcoming film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. Starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film is said to be a musical drama infused with romantic elements.
Kartik Aaryan takes on the role of a singer, while Sreeleela plays his love interest. The makers recently unveiled a first-look video, offering glimpses of both lead actors. In the teaser, Kartik sports a rugged look with a thick beard, while Sreeleela captivates audiences with her glamorous presence. Their on-screen chemistry is evident, and the teaser hints at the possibility of intimate moments, including a lip-lock scene between the duo.
There is ongoing speculation that the film might be the third installment in the Aashiqui franchise, though the makers have yet to confirm this. Interestingly, TriptiDimri was initially considered for the female lead, but Sreeleela eventually stepped into the role.
With Anurag Basu’s signature storytelling and a fresh pairing, the film is generating significant buzz. Fans eagerly await further updates on this much-anticipated Bollywood debut for Sreeleela.