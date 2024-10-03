Sreenidhi Shetty joins Nani in ‘HIT 3’: A promising turn for her career

Director Sailesh Kolanu is all set to bring Nani back to the screen in the third installment of the HIT franchise. The movie's shooting is underway, and the makers have officially announced that Sreenidhi Shetty will be the leading lady for this much-anticipated project.

Despite the massive success of the KGF series, Sreenidhi's career has yet to reach its full potential. Her Tamil film Cobra, alongside Vikram, didn’t create a significant impact at the box office. However, her pairing with Nani in HIT 3 could mark a turning point for her in the Telugu film industry.





Producer Nani welcomed Sreenidhi to the project by writing on social media, “Other side of the madness… Welcome on board @SrinidhiShetty7.”



Nani's portrayal of a fierce police officer named Arjun Sarkar adds an exciting layer to the film. Known for his natural acting prowess, Nani is expected to bring depth and intensity to the role, making HIT 3 an eagerly awaited release. With Sailesh Kolanu’s direction and Nani's star power, industry insiders predict that the third installment of the HIT franchise could elevate it to new heights.





HIT 3 is expected to hit the screens in the summer of next year, and the combination of an intense storyline, strong direction, and fresh pairing is already creating significant buzz among moviegoers.

