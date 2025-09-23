Live
- Wordle Answer Today (September 23, 2025) – Hints and Solution Revealed
- Hearing seeking interim stay on census adjourned to Tuesday
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 23, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Gold & Skins
- ‘Caste census’ begins, technical glitches repor
- Kajol wishes Tanuja: Happy birthday to Maa Durga, Kali, Chandi all rolled into one
- MoU with New Jersey to strengthen cooperation in tech, innovation
- Cybercrime police recover Rs 14 lakh duped from Chikkaballapur MP’s wife
- The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun! Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 55% on air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more
- Inclusion of 496 villages in Scheduled Areas on anvil
- Pawan vows to strengthen Pollution Control Board
Sri Vishnu's movie title announcement soon
A film is being made under the direction of Janakiram Marella, starring King of Entertainment Sri Vishnu in the lead role. The film is being...
A film is being made under the direction of Janakiram Marella, starring King of Entertainment Sri Vishnu in the lead role.
The film is being produced under the banner of Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures and is presented by Kona Venkat.
The title of this film will be announced on October 2nd as a special Dussehra gift for fans.
The title announcement video, designed with guns, grenades, rose flowers, and a forest backdrop, has created a lot of curiosity among the audience.
Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Shatru, Saichand, Brahmaji, comedian Satya, and Redin Kingsley are playing key roles in this film.
Vijay Bulganin is providing music for this film, Sai Sriram is the DOP, and Chhota K Prasad is the editor.