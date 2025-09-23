Sri Vishnu's movie title announcement soon

A film is being made under the direction of Janakiram Marella, starring King of Entertainment Sri Vishnu in the lead role.

The film is being produced under the banner of Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures and is presented by Kona Venkat.

The title of this film will be announced on October 2nd as a special Dussehra gift for fans.

The title announcement video, designed with guns, grenades, rose flowers, and a forest backdrop, has created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Shatru, Saichand, Brahmaji, comedian Satya, and Redin Kingsley are playing key roles in this film.

Vijay Bulganin is providing music for this film, Sai Sriram is the DOP, and Chhota K Prasad is the editor.