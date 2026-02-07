SS Rajamouli plans ‘RRR’ anime adaptation

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently immersed in crafting Varanasi, a massive cinematic spectacle designed to showcase Tollywood’s storytelling power on a global stage. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, the big-budget project is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, and is being mounted on a grand scale under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

In an exciting revelation, Rajamouli recently shared a major update about his blockbuster RRR during an interview with Hollywood media outlet Polygon. The visionary director revealed that he is planning an anime adaptation of RRR and has already held discussions with several Japanese animation studios. While the project is still in the conceptual stage and nothing has officially gone on floors, the announcement has generated strong buzz among anime fans worldwide. Rajamouli’s growing fascination with anime culture has also earned him praise from global fan communities for exploring new storytelling formats.

Meanwhile, Varanasi is currently in the shooting stage, with select interviews featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran already released, further building anticipation around the project. The globetrotting film promises scale, spectacle, and international appeal, backed by a massive budget and world-class production standards. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani is scoring the music, adding further weight to the ambitious project.

With an anime vision for RRR and Varanasi shaping up as a global cinematic event, SS Rajamouli continues to expand the boundaries of Indian cinema on the world stage.