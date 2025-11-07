SS Rajamouli Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Antagonist Role ‘Kumbha’ in Mahesh Babu’s Next Film

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed the name of the antagonist in his upcoming film — Kumbha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Rajamouli shared that after filming the first shot with Prithviraj, he told him, “You are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.” He described the character Kumbha as sinister, ruthless, and powerful, adding that bringing him to life was creatively satisfying.

He also thanked Prithviraj for “slipping into his chair… literally.”

The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is expected to be titled soon.

