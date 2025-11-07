Live
SS Rajamouli Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Antagonist Role ‘Kumbha’ in Mahesh Babu’s Next Film
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed the name of the antagonist in his upcoming film — Kumbha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Rajamouli shared that after filming the first shot with Prithviraj, he told him, “You are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.” He described the character Kumbha as sinister, ruthless, and powerful, adding that bringing him to life was creatively satisfying.
He also thanked Prithviraj for “slipping into his chair… literally.”
The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is expected to be titled soon.
After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 7, 2025
Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.
Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair…… pic.twitter.com/E6OVBK1QUS