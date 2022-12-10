SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Untitled Will Go On The Sets From January…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are teaming up for a complete entertainer. But as Mahesh Babu's father superstar Krishna passed away last month so he is all emotionally down. Even his elder brother Ramesh Babu and mother Indira Devi also passed away this year itself. This made all his fans also go teary-eyed and worry for their favourite actor. Off late, the makers of the SSMB 28 dropped an amazing update regarding the movie stating that the shooting will resume from January, 2023…



Along with sharing the beautiful pics, they also wrote, "All set to shoot! With heightened spirit and great energy #SSMB28 will go on sets from January, non-stop! Stay-Tuned, More SUPER-EXCITING updates coming your way soon! SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #PSVinod #ASPrakash @NavinNooli @vamsi84".

The whole team is seen enjoying the Christmas aura… Mahesh Babu posed along with director Trivikram, SS Thaman and the makers. They also stated that the movie will go on the sets from January…

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

The SSMB 28 might the theatres next year…