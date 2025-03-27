Starlet Nilakhi Patra Wins Young Sensation Award

Actress Nilakhi Patra is presently starring in the upcoming film 'Beauty', directed by Vardhan, known for hits like 'Geetha Subramanyam', 'Hello World', and 'BhaleUnnade'. Ankith Koyya plays the male lead, while Nilakhi Patra portrays his love interest.

Before entering the Telugu film industry, Nilakhi Patra had already made a mark in Odia cinema. She recently received the Young Sensation of the Year award in the Debut Female category at the Tarang Cine Utsav, an event organized by Tarang TV, the leading channel in Odisha. The team of 'Beauty' is confident that Nilakhi Patra will also establish herself in Telugu cinema.

The posters and teaser of 'Beauty' have already captured attention, with the team praising Nilakhi Patra's impressive emotional performance. The movie is set to release in theatres soon.

'Beauty' is produced under the Vanara Celluloid banner in collaboration with Maruthi's Team and presented by Zee Studios. Adidhala Vijayapal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal are the producers.















