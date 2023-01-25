Streaming Access locked for Shahrukh's Pathaan on OTT Platform

The highly-anticipated Bollywood film "Pathaan" has been released to the public. Starring Shahrukh Khan and directed by Siddarth Anand, the spy action thriller is expected to be a box office hit like Anand's previous film "War." Fans of Shahrukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the film's release and are hoping for a content-rich film.

It has been announced that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights to the film, as noted in the end credits. The first weekend is expected to be a significant success, and it will be interesting to see what records Shahrukh Khan will break with this high-budget action thriller. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who has previously starred in successful films with Shahrukh, and John Abraham as the antagonist. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.