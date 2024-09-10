Live
Just In
Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ kicks-off promotions
Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu is gearing up to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film, Maa Nanna Superhero. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, known for the Loser series, and produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner in collaboration with CAM Entertainment, the film is slated for a Dussehra release. The promotional campaign kicked off with the unveiling of the film's first look poster.
The poster features Sudheer Babu as a relatable middle-class man, riding a scooter loaded with vegetables and warmly greeting schoolchildren. His endearing smile is a highlight of the poster. The film's teaser is set to debut on September 12th.
Maa Nanna Superhero is a poignant father-son drama exploring themes of love and connection. Aarna stars as the female lead opposite Sudheer Babu, with a supporting cast including Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, and Annie. The film boasts a talented crew with Sameer Kalyani as the cinematographer, Jay Krish as the music director, and Anil Kumar P as the editor. The production design is handled by Jhansi Gojala, with Maheshwar Reddy Gojala serving as the creative producer. Raju Sundaram also takes on choreographic duties.