Sudheer Babu’s new film with PMF announced

Known for their knack for delivering both meaningful and massy cinema, People Media Factory has just unveiled their 51st production venture, and it's already creating buzz. Titled #PMFxSB, the film stars the versatile Sudheer Babu in the lead, with Sammohanam director RS Naidu at the helm. TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad are producing this ambitious project under the banner of People Media Factory.

Announced on Sudheer Babu’s birthday, the project is being touted as a survival thriller — a genre that perfectly complements the actor's reputation for taking on bold and diverse roles. The announcement poster is nothing short of gripping. It shows a shirtless Sudheer Babu ascending blood-stained stairs, bruised and battle-worn, weapon in hand, amidst a thunderstorm — all suggesting a tale soaked in pain, intensity, and unflinching violence. The haunting tagline, “A Broken Soul On A Brutal Celebration”, teases a deeply emotional and dark journey ahead.

Sudheer Babu has clearly undergone a dramatic physical transformation once again, embodying a beast-like aura to portray a character steeped in chaos and survival. The poster alone promises an edge-of-the-seat narrative that will challenge the actor’s range and captivate audiences.

#PMFxSB marks another daring turn in Sudheer’s career and a bold leap into intense storytelling by People Media Factory. The rest of the cast and crew details are under wraps for now, but if the announcement is anything to go by, this film is set to deliver a thunderous cinematic experience.