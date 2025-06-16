Suhas’ next gets a grand launch

After earning critical acclaim with the National Award-winning Colour Photo and delivering hits like Ambajipeta Marriage Band and Writer Padmabhushan, actor Suhas is now gearing up for a new phase in his career. Though he faced a few setbacks following his initial success, the young actor is returning to what he does best—an out-and-out entertainer.

For his upcoming project, Suhas reunites with Writer Padmabhushan writer Shanmuka Prashanth, who has penned the story. Making his directorial debut is Gopi Achara, while the film is being bankrolled by B Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner.





Adding to the excitement is the casting of Shivani Nagaram as the female lead. The actress previously shared screen space with Suhas in Ambajipeta Marriage Band, and the duo’s chemistry was well-received by audiences.

The film’s formal launch was held today in a traditional pooja ceremony, graced by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin and actor Sathya Dev. The duo kicked off the event by sounding the clapboard and switching on the camera, marking the official commencement of the film’s journey.





With production set to begin later this month, expectations are high as Suhas returns with a trusted team and a proven creative partnership. Fans are hopeful that this collaboration will deliver another memorable entertainer to his growing filmography.