Suhas starrer ‘O Bhama Ayyoo Rama’ trailer promises wholesome entertainment

Young and versatile actor Suhas, known for his unconventional script choices, is all set to charm audiences in his latest romantic comedy "O Bhama Ayyoo Rama". The film features Malavika Manoj, popular for her Malayalam film Jo, making her Telugu debut as the female lead. Directed by Ram Godala and produced by Harish Nalla under V Arts, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 11.

The official trailer, released on Saturday, hints at a delightful blend of humor, romance, and emotion. With vibrant visuals and the charismatic pairing of Suhas and Malavika, the film aims to strike a chord with both youth and family audiences.

Producer Harish Nalla expressed confidence in the project, stating, “The trailer has received tremendous feedback within hours. People are already calling it a sure-shot winner. Every scene has been crafted to entertain and connect with viewers.”

He added that this marks Suhas’ highest-budget film to date, with production values designed to elevate the movie-watching experience. “We truly believe audiences will leave the theaters with smiles,” Harish noted.

Director Ram Godala credited the film’s quality to the producer’s unwavering support and shared that early promotional material has drawn positive reactions. The film features music by Rathan, including six catchy tracks, and cinematography by Manikandan, delivering a vibrant aesthetic. Acclaimed director Harish Shankar will make a special appearance, with Brahma Kadali managing art direction.