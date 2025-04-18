Sukumar unveils soulful song ‘Apanna Tanna Manna’ from ‘Dooradarshini’

Ace director Sukumar, known globally for Pushpa and its upcoming sequel, officially launched the lyrical video of “Apanna TannaManna” from the nostalgic romantic drama Dooradarshini. The film, starring Suvikshith Bojja and Geethika Ratan, is directed by Karthikeya Kommi and produced by B. Sai Pratap Reddy and Jaya Shankar Reddy under the Varaha Movie Makers banner.

Set against the heartwarming backdrop of the 1990s, Dooradarshini promises to transport audiences back in time with its authentic portrayal of youthful love. The film is currently in its post-production stage.

The newly released lyrical video “Apanna TannaManna,” composed by Anand Gururaj and sung by Sindhuj and Srinivasan, features poetic lyrics by Suresh Banisetti and has already begun to resonate with audiences.Speaking at the launch, Sukumar said, “Suvikshith once worked in the paddy fields just like I did—that's how I met him. He’s deeply passionate about cinema. This song is beautiful, and I sincerely wish the film becomes a huge success.”

Actor Suvikshith Bojja expressed his excitement, stating, “Having our song launched by my favourite director Sukumar is a moment of pride. Dooradarshini will evoke memories from the ’90s and connect deeply with audiences. Our team has put in detailed work, and I’m confident people will love it.”

Dooradarshini also features Bhadram, Krishna Reddy, Kittayya, and others. The film’s story is penned by Narayan Aavula, with music by Anand Gururaj.