Sumanth Prabhas’ Gen Z entertainer ‘Babloo XXL’ unveiled

Sumanth Prabhas’ yuppy new-age entertainer ‘Babloo XXL’ created a splash on the social media today with the makers unveiling the title and a vibrant first-look poster of the film which is being produced by SreeVenkateswara Cinemas on Dussehra.

Presented by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat N Narang produces and Sonali Narang is the presenter, the film marks writer cum director SaailuKaampati's comeback after a Rs. 200 crore blockbuster 'Raju Weds Rambai'.

In the poster, young star Sumanth Prabhas is seen in a happy mood with a victory symbol on his right hand and a vibrant floral shirt, with Mancherial’s clock tower, an ancient stone bridge and the temple as the backdrop, an Instagram Reels like picture with social media icons as the picture frame with the hero and heroine seen in a romantic pose on the ancient stone bridge is the first-look image of the film. Gahazy SK plays the leading lady while the film has the presence of superstar names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Jayalalitha and Sivaji Raja among others. Wajid Baig has been roped in for cinematography, Vijay Bhulganin has scored the music, Naresh Adupa has edited the film while Pawan Kalyan Yellapu has designed the Art. The film is currentlyin the shooting phase.- S Suhas