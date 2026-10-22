Police sacrifices recalled on Commemoration Day

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said that ‘Police Commemoration Day’ is not just an occasion to honour the sacrifices of police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, but also a reminder of the responsibility to support their bereaved families.

Paying tributes to police martyrs at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Stupa at Beach Roadon Wednesday, Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that police personnel continued to protect society while confronting dangerous challenges, including terrorism and violent crimes. He stated that more than 35,000 police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the country’s security since 1961.

Acknowledging that the loss suffered by the families of martyrs could never be compensated, he assured them of continued support from the government and the police department through various welfare measures.

Highlighting the evolving nature of crime, the CP stressed that police personnel must adopt advanced technologies to tackle emerging threats such as cybercrime, drug trafficking and financial fraud. He opined that initiatives such as friendly-policing, cybercrime prevention measures, Shakti App for women’s safety and programmes for senior citizen protection are strengthening public trust in the city.

District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson JS Bindra and Navy officials attended the commemorative programme.

Meanwhile, Police Commemoration Day was observed at CAH School premises in Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where a parade was organised in honour of police martyrs.

District Collector T Nishanthi lauded the police for their commendable services in maintaining law and order.

She said the sacrifices of police martyrs continued to inspire both the police force and society, assuring that the government and the department would stand by their families. District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar called upon police officers and personnel to draw inspiration from the martyrs and discharge their duties with honesty, discipline and dedication while providing better services to the public.

Financial assistance cheques were distributed to the families of police martyrs. Additional SP (Administration) Y. Shruti, other police officers and Armed Reserve Police personnel participated in the programme.