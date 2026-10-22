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SCoR GM conducts comprehensive safety review meeting
Visakhapatnam: Sandeep Mathur, General Manager of the South Coast Railway (SCoR), convened a safety review meeting on Wednesday with principal heads of departments and DRMs of four divisions to evaluate and enhance operational protocols across the zone.
The high-level meeting primarily focused on strengthening railway safety measures, implementing effective crowd management strategies, and accelerating improvements in the Rail Madad complaint redressal system to ensure a secure and seamless passenger experience.
Addressing the officials, Sandeep Mathur reviewed the current crowd management action plans during the festival rushes, directing staff to ensure adequate deployments and proactive passenger facilitation.
The General Manager highlighted the need for prompt and effective resolution of passenger grievances through the Rail Madad portal.
Also, Sandeep Mathur felicitated four frontline staff, who demonstrated exceptional alertness and dedication to duty, with ‘Employee of the Month’ safety awards for September.
The awardees included T Suresh – loco pilot/Goods, Vijayawada Division, K Mary – tech-I/C&W, Guntur Division, SK Mukthiyar – pointsman, Guntakal Division and T Ram Prasad – track maintainer-I, Visakhapatnam Division.
The General Manager commended the awardees for their exemplary presence of mind and outstanding commitment to railway safety, stating that their dedication serves as an inspiration to the entire workforce.
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