Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Majaka’ comes with a new track ‘Baby Maa’

People's Star Sundeep Kishan is all set to enthrall audiences with his highly anticipated 30th movie, Majaka, which is generating immense buzz. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film's teaser has already grabbed attention, and it’s been presented by Hilleriors Entertainment. The movie is produced by Rajesh Danda, in collaboration with AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios, with Balaji Gutta co-producing.

The film features Ritu Varma as the heroine, with Rao Ramesh and Anshu in key roles. The music, composed by Leon James, has been a highlight of the project, with the first single, "Bachelor's Anthem", becoming a major hit. The second single, "Baby Maa," has now been released and is already being hailed as a chartbuster love song. In the track, Sundeep Kishan beautifully expresses the journey of falling in love.

The song also delves into the love story of Sundeep's father (played by Rao Ramesh) and Anshu. In the latter half of the track, Sundeep’s character confidently expresses his desire for a life filled with love, likening it to having Valentine’s Day every day. His energetic performance, combined with Oscar winner Chandrabose's lyrics and Leon James' captivating music, makes the song even more special.

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who previously worked with Trinadha Rao Nakkina on successful ventures, has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Majaka. The film boasts Nizar Shafi's stunning cinematography, Brahma Kadali's art direction, and Prithvi's intense stunt supervision.

Majaka is all set to hit theaters on 26th February, coinciding with the Maha Shivaratri festival, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.



