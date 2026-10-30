Sunil Reddy plays the antagonist in Raj Ayyappa, Delna Davis’s ‘Love Ink’

Chennai: Actor Sunil Reddy, whose performance in the Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons, is to play the antagonist in director Megaraj Doss's upcoming rom-com 'Love Ink', featuring actors Raj Ayyappa and Delna Davis in the lead.

Sources said that Sunil Reddy had now joined the sets of the film even as it entered its final phase of production in Chennai. Sources further confirmed that Sunil Reddy's role would be a pivotal one in the film.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by MR Pictures and presented by A. Mahendiran. Sources say the film is likely to hit screens in December this year.

Centred on contemporary relationships, 'Love Ink' will be an entertaining take on modern romance while appealing to audiences across age groups, the sources point out.

The film, apart from Raj Ayyappa, Delna Davis and Sunil Reddy, will also feature an ensemble cast comprising Aarthi, Ravi Maria, Mime Gopi, Pattimandram Raja, Rama, Subhashini, Vinoth Munna, KPY Vinoth and Mourish in prominent roles.

Shooting for the film had begun in Chennai and subsequently moved to Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district. The team has now returned to Chennai for the final phase of filming. With shooting nearing completion, the subsequent stages of production are progressing at full pace as the makers prepare for the film’s planned December 2026 release.

Speaking about the film, director Megaraj Doss had said, “I believe Love Ink will definitely find a place on the love playlists of today’s Gen Z audience. Everyone involved in this film has worked extremely hard, and I hope audiences will respond to our efforts with their love and support. I am confident that Love Ink will not only appeal to young people but also become a film that families can sit together, enjoy and celebrate.”

On the technical front, the film has music by Dharan Kumar and cinematography by I. Marutha Nayagam. Art direction for the film is by Ramu Thangaraj and editing is by Buvan.



