Supernatural thriller ‘Miral’set to haunt audience this week

Prepare for a cinematic scare as the eagerly awaited supernatural horror film "Miral" gears up for its Telugu release on May 17, 2024. Starring Bharath and Vani Bhojan in leading roles, the dubbed version of the Tamil original promises to deliver spine-tingling thrills to Telugu audiences.

Directed by M. Sakthivel and produced by CH Sathish Kumar under Vigneswara Entertainments, "Miral" has already generated excitement with its gripping teaser and trailer. Anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await to be immersed in its atmospheric storytelling.

Featuring an ensemble cast including KS Ravikumar, Kaavya Arivumani, Meera Krishnan, and Rajkumar, the film boasts stellar performances and captivating visuals. With picturesque locations serving as the backdrop, the movie aims to take viewers on a terrifying journey filled with suspense and dread.

Helmed by a talented team of filmmakers, including cinematographer Suresh Bala and editor Kalaivanan R, "Miral" promises to deliver a unique horror experience set against the backdrop of open roads. Director M. Sakthivel expressed excitement about the film's release, highlighting its innovative approach to the genre.

As the release date draws near, audiences can brace themselves for a hair-raising adventure into the heart of "Miral," where fear lurks around every corner.







