Superstar Rajinikanth Meets Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Superstar Rajinikanth met Chandrababu, TDP chairman. At his Hyderabad home, a conference was convened. On Twitter, Chandrababu posted a picture of the two of them meeting. It was a great pleasure, according to Chandrababu, to meet Thalaiwa Rajinikanth, a close friend. The picture received a lot of likes and retweets and became popular. It is clear from the Chandrababu-Rajinikanth meeting that all the relevant topics, including Kushala's inquiries, the recent developments in the film business, and Rajinikanth's health situation, were covered. According to Telugu Desam sources, this is only a polite encounter. Recently, Rajinikanth and Chandrababu both met Pawan Kalyan.