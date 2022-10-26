Superstar Rajinikanth Praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara Movie And Congratulated The Whole Team

Rishab Shetty's Kantara movie is creating history with its record-breaking collections. Many of the Bollywood, Tollywood and other actors are praising the movie after watching it through their social media pages. Be it Allu Arjun, Kangana Ranaut or other ace actors, everyone praised Rishab for his both acting and directorial skills. Off late, even superstar Rajinikanth also appreciated Rishab Shetty and dropped a note on his Twitter page…

"The unknown is more than the known" no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Rishab Shetty also thanked Rajinikanth and dropped his reply on Twitter page…

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022

Speaking about Kantara movie, it is directed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Homable Films banner. It is made with Rs 16 crores budget and minted more than Rs 150 crores in just 18 days. Kantara means the legend of the forest.

Casting details:

• Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva's father

• Sapthami Gowda as Leela

• Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O) officer

• Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru

• Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara

• Shanil Guru as Bulla

• Prakash Thuminad as Raampa

• Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother

• Naveen D Padil as Lawyer

Going with the plot, it starts off by showcasing how a king donates his land to village people decades back. But the successors of the king try to grab the land back. So, Rishab who portrayed a dual role (father and son) fights for the sake of the villagers and also locks horns with the police officer for the same reason!