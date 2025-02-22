Suraj Venjaramoodu’s clever pitch lands him a role in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Acclaimed Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has revealed how he secured a role in the much-anticipated political thriller ‘L2: Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Friday, Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film, introduced Suraj’s character Sajanachandran, a significant political figure in Kerala. Alongside the reveal, a video clip was shared in which Suraj humorously narrated how he convinced Prithviraj to include him in the film.

He recalled an incident on the sets of Driving Licence, where he and Prithviraj acted together. “I told him, ‘Raju, I watched Lucifer and loved it.’ He casually thanked me. Then, I pointed out a major flaw in the film. When he asked what it was, I said, ‘The biggest flaw in Lucifer is that I wasn’t in it!’”

Suraj’s witty remark left Prithviraj laughing, and he immediately agreed that it was indeed a mistake. Seizing the moment, Suraj added, “You are making Empuraan, right? You must fix that flaw.” Prithviraj assured him he would. Days later, Suraj received a call confirming his role in the sequel.

Talking about his character, Suraj said, “Sajanachandran is a political leader who plays a key role in Kerala politics.”

‘L2: Empuraan’, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran, with a script by Murali Gopy. The film, touted as the second installment in a trilogy, is set for release on March 27, 2025. With Lucifer setting box office records, expectations for its sequel are at an all-time high.