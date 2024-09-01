Suriya Confirms postponement of ‘Kanguva’as a respect on Rajinikanth

Suriya's highly anticipated pan-Indian film "Kanguva," directed by Siva, has been officially postponed. Originally set for an October 10th release, the film was expected to clash with Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan," which is slated to release on the same date. However, Suriya has chosen to reschedule the release of "Kanguva" out of respect for the legendary superstar Rajinikanth.

The decision was confirmed by Suriya himself during the audio launch event for his brother Karthi's upcoming film, "Meiyazhagan." In an emotional statement, Suriya explained the reasoning behind the postponement. "Superstar Rajinikanth sir has been an icon of Tamil cinema for over 50 years, acting ever since I was born. It wouldn’t be right for 'Kanguva' to compete with 'Vettaiyan.' Both films deserve their moment to shine, and 'Kanguva' should come out solo," Suriya expressed, emphasizing the respect he holds for Rajinikanth.

Suriya also highlighted the significance of "Kanguva" for everyone involved in the project, noting the massive efforts put in over the past two and a half years. The film, which promises to be a major cinematic event, has been eagerly awaited by fans across India. However, Suriya’s decision to postpone the release reflects his deep regard for Rajinikanth and his commitment to ensuring that "Kanguva" receives the attention it deserves.



As of now, the new release date for "Kanguva" has not been finalized, and the team is still in discussions about the best time to bring the film to theaters. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, "Kanguva" is expected to make a significant impact whenever it eventually hits the big screen.

The postponement has been met with understanding and appreciation from fans, who recognize Suriya’s thoughtful gesture and eagerly await the film’s eventual release.







