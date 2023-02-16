Suriya with God of Cricket

Kollywood actor Suriya is currently working on his 42nd film directed by Siruthai Siva, which is set to have a multilingual release for the period action drama. The movie features Disha Patani as the female lead.

After this project, Suriya is set to act in Vetrimaaran's upcoming film, titled "Vaadivaasal". Recently, Suriya shared a picture on his social media handles with none other than the God of Cricket himself, Sachin Tendulkar. The photo has since gone viral, with fans of both stars expressing their excitement.



Suriya captioned the photo "Respect & Love," and Sachin also shared his admiration for the Kollywood actor on his Twitter handle, expressing how wonderful it was to meet him. This unexpected meeting of two of the most humble stars has left their fans overwhelmed and excited to see them together in a single frame.













