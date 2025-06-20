Suriya’s 45th film gets a powerful title ‘Karuppu’

Tamil star Suriya’s 45th film, directed by RJ Balaji, has been officially titled Karuppu, as announced by the makers on the occasion of the director’s birthday. The movie is nearing completion, with only patchwork left to be filmed. Post-production is currently in progress, and the film is slated for an August 2025 release.

The film’s title—Karuppu—is inspired by the folk deity Karuppusamy, also referred to as the “Black God.” The title poster features a commanding visual of Suriya holding a sword, standing in front of an image of the deity. While Suriya's face remains unseen in the poster, the mood suggests an intense and powerful role.

Trisha Krishnan stars opposite Suriya, marking their reunion after two decades. The duo last shared screen space in the 2005 film Aaru. This film also brings Suriya back in collaboration with producers SR Prabu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures, who previously produced his political thriller NGK.

Touted as a high-concept action adventure, Karuppu promises to blend mass appeal with RJ Balaji’s signature humor. Cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu, while Sai Abhyankar, a rising talent, is composing the film’s soundtrack.