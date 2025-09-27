Surya, Jyothika’s daughter Diya Suriya makes directorial debut with ‘Leading Light’

Diya Suriya, daughter of popular actors Suriya and Jyothika, has made an impressive debut as a director with her 13-minute docu-drama ‘Leading Light’. Produced by her parents under their banner 2D Entertainment, the project sheds light on the untold stories of women gaffers in Bollywood, highlighting the experiences of those working behind the scenes as light-women in the film industry.

The docu-drama blends documentary and drama elements, featuring intimate interviews with three pioneering women: Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh, and Leena Gangurde, alongside Diya herself. According to Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, where the film is part of the Oscar Qualifying Run, ‘Leading Light’ will be screened from September 26 to October 2, with daily shows at 12:00 PM.

The film aims to celebrate the hard work, talent, and dedication of women often unseen on sets, offering audiences a rare glimpse into their professional journeys.

Meanwhile, Diya’s father, Suriya, continues to gear up for his upcoming films, including RJ Balaji’s ‘Karuppu’, expected to release soon. The teaser hints at a high-octane commercial entertainer, featuring Suriya as a lawyer named Saravanan, also called Karuppu, with Trisha as the female lead and an ensemble of Malayalam and Tamil actors. The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by GK Vishnu, editing by R Kalaivanan, stunts by Vikram Mor, and art direction by Arun Venjaramoodu.

With ‘Leading Light’, Diya Suriya has announced herself as a promising young filmmaker while continuing her parents’ legacy of meaningful cinema.