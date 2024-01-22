Surya Purimetla’s character first look from ‘Ari’ unveiled

On the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, the first look of Surya Purimetla's character from the film 'Ari' was unveiled, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie. Presented by RV Reddy and produced by Srinivas Ramireddy, Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, and Seshu Maram Reddy under the banner of RV Cinemas, the film comes with the intriguing tagline, 'My Name is Nobody.' Vinod Varma, Surya Purimetla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar play pivotal roles in this project directed by Jaya Shankar, acclaimed for his work on "Paper Boy."

The character looks, trailer, and songs released thus far have garnered a positive response, building anticipation for the film's release. The first look poster of Surya Purimetla's character adds to the intrigue, showcasing an impressive portrayal.

With the movie 'Ari' in its final stages of preparation for release, a prominent production company is set to collaborate on this venture, promising a grand theatrical release in the near future. Excitement further mounts as there are indications of Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan expressing interest in the Hindi remake of 'Ari,' solidifying the film's potential reach and success. As fans eagerly await the release, the unveiling of Surya Purimetla's character look adds another layer of excitement to this promising cinematic venture.