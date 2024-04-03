Surya Teja sheds light on his journey into the film industry

In a recent press conference, debutant Surya Teja opens up about his debut film, 'Bharatanatyam'. Contrary to conventional aspirations of becoming a hero, Surya Teja's entry into acting was fueled by his passion for storytelling and direction. Collaborating with director KVR Mahendra and producer Payal Saraf, the team embarked on creating 'Bharatanatyam', a crime comedy rooted in real-life struggles portrayed in a comical manner.

The choice of title, 'Bharatanatyam', holds symbolic significance aligned with the film's narrative, which explores the repercussions of taking shortcuts in life. In a departure from conventional love stories, the film emphasizes the equal importance of the heroine's role in driving the storyline.

Surya Teja expressed confidence in the ensemble cast's ability to deliver stellar performances, ensuring a family-friendly viewing experience devoid of adult content. He credited the unwavering support of producer Payal Saraf for maintaining high production values without compromise.

With its unique storyline and promising cast, 'Bharatanatyam' is poised to captivate audiences upon its release. The film's success is anticipated not only as a testament to Surya Teja's debut but also as a refreshing addition to the crime comedy genre in Indian cinema.







