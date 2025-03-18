Live
- Upset over 'divided' affection, minor kills 4-month-old cousin in Kerala
- Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands counterpart Ruben Brekelmans, discusses bilateral cooperation in defence
- Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
- National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day
- Karnataka BJP slams Congress govt over Israeli tourist's gang rape at Hampi
- Police serve notices to celebrities in betting app case
- Student Injured After Ceiling Collapse at Osmania University Hostel, Protests Erupt
- ‘Vaccharroi’ from ‘MAD Square’ ignites excitement
- Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled
- Nabha serves sizzling glamour with a slice of style
Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled
After a long hiatus, Sushanth Anumolu is making a powerful comeback with his 10th film, officially announced today on the occasion of his birthday.
After a long hiatus, Sushanth Anumolu is making a powerful comeback with his 10th film, officially announced today on the occasion of his birthday. Tentatively titled #SA10, the film is written and directed by Prithviraj Chitteti and produced by Varun Kumar and Raj Kumar under the Sanjeevani Creations banner.
The announcement came with a striking and mysterious poster featuring Sushanth in two contrasting avatars. The top half showcases him in a sharp, intense look, standing among skulls with a cat gazing at him, exuding a sense of power and enigma. Meanwhile, the bottom half presents a chaotic scene, depicting an emotionally charged Sushanth roaring in distress, hinting at the psychological depth of his character.
Touted as a supernatural mystery thriller, #SA10 sees Sushanth in the role of an exorcist, a genre first in Telugu cinema. This intriguing premise played a crucial role in the actor’s decision to take up the project after a long break. His drastic transformation for the role is evident in the first-look poster, heightening the anticipation for the film. The screenplay is co-written by Anirudh Krishnamurthy alongside director Prithviraj Chitteti. YVB Shiva Sagar handles the cinematography, while Ashish Teja Pulala is on board as the art director.