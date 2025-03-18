Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled

After a long hiatus, Sushanth Anumolu is making a powerful comeback with his 10th film, officially announced today on the occasion of his birthday. Tentatively titled #SA10, the film is written and directed by Prithviraj Chitteti and produced by Varun Kumar and Raj Kumar under the Sanjeevani Creations banner.

The announcement came with a striking and mysterious poster featuring Sushanth in two contrasting avatars. The top half showcases him in a sharp, intense look, standing among skulls with a cat gazing at him, exuding a sense of power and enigma. Meanwhile, the bottom half presents a chaotic scene, depicting an emotionally charged Sushanth roaring in distress, hinting at the psychological depth of his character.

Touted as a supernatural mystery thriller, #SA10 sees Sushanth in the role of an exorcist, a genre first in Telugu cinema. This intriguing premise played a crucial role in the actor’s decision to take up the project after a long break. His drastic transformation for the role is evident in the first-look poster, heightening the anticipation for the film. The screenplay is co-written by Anirudh Krishnamurthy alongside director Prithviraj Chitteti. YVB Shiva Sagar handles the cinematography, while Ashish Teja Pulala is on board as the art director.