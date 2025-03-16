Suspense thriller ‘Raju GariDongalu’set for worldwide release on March 21

The upcoming suspense thriller Raju GariDongalu is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 21. Featuring Lohith Kalyan, Rajesh Kunchada, Joshith Raj Kumar, Kailash Velayudhan, Pooja Vishweshwar, TV Raman, and RK Naidu in key roles, the film is produced by NadimintiBangaru Naidu under the Hitaso Film Company banner, with NadimintiLikhita presenting it. Directed by Lokesh RanallHitaso, the film promises a gripping storyline packed with suspense and thrills.

As the film nears its release, director Lokesh RanallHitaso expressed confidence in the movie’s engaging narrative. He described Raju GariDongalu as a unique thriller that will captivate audiences across all sections. He also urged Telugu movie lovers to support the film on its opening day.

With all production formalities completed, the film is ready to hit the big screens, raising curiosity among cinephiles. The makers are now gearing up for intense promotions to build anticipation ahead of its release.