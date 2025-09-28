‘Talikattu Subhavela’ pre-release event held; film promises heart-warming family drama

The much-anticipated family entertainer Talikattu Subhavela is gearing up for release. Produced by B. Arun Kaushik under Sri Venkata Chalapathi Films and directed by V. Jagannadha Rao, the film stars Tilak Raj, Tunga Heroine, and Devaraj in the lead roles. Its pre-release event was held at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad on Saturday, drawing an impressive lineup of film personalities.

Renowned producer Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana, actor Tummalapalli Anjaneyulu Gupta, actor-acting trainer Vinod Kumar Nuvvula, actor-producer-director Tallada Saikrishna, actress and presenter Swapna Chowdhury Ammineni, music director V.R.A. Pradeep, singer AJ Sandhyavarshini, and director Pranay Raj Wangari attended as chief guests, unveiling the film’s video songs and trailer.

Speaking at the event, Ramasathyanarayana said he felt a positive vibe from the film’s title itself. “The music is sweet, and the film will stand out as a good family story that imparts values to the younger generation,” he remarked. Actor Anjaneyulu Gupta praised the songs for evoking a homely atmosphere, while Vinod Kumar Nuvvula highlighted the natural performances and strong family spirit.

Tallada Saikrishna emphasized the emotional depth of the story, while Swapna Chowdhury said the songs touched her heart and would particularly resonate with women and family audiences. Music director V.R.A. Pradeep likened the project to a “clean film” in the tradition of Gorintaku. Singer AJ Sandhyavarshini echoed similar sentiments, calling it a festive, family-centered drama.

Writer-producer B. Chalapathy assured audiences that the team had worked with dedication to bring a film rich in emotions, melodious songs, and relatable storytelling. With its rural flavor, entertainment quotient, and emphasis on family values, Talikattu Subhavela is set to charm audiences upon release.