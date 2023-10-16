Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in new poster for ‘Bandra’

The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ has released its new poster which shows its leads Sarathkumar Ramanathan and Tamannaah Bhatia standing alongside one another. While Tamannaah looks dazzling, Sarathkumar is also a full-on match bringing out his style-game to the table.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress who was most recently seen in the Thalaivar Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster film ‘Jailer’ dons a shimmering new outfit in the poster. A golden shimmering which is further adorned with jewellry. She also wears a stylish black coloured skirt.

Tamannaah is also adorned with some light jewelry, with a bangle on her left hand and earrings with free-flowing brown long tresses which have a hint of gold in it. Giving off a radiant smile, the actress is looking radiant.

However, Sarathkumar is also more than a match for Tamannaah’s beauty as he stands beside her in grand style and fashion. Wearing an intricately patterned green jacket with some amazing designs, the actor’s clothes radiate style as he dons a light green shirt with it.

Also wearing a patterned strapping, the veteran ‘Rishi’ actor who was also seen in a major supporting role in director Mani Ratnam’s Tamil language epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ films is also wearing stylish green pants.

Almost unrecognisable from his recent role in the ‘PS’ franchise, the actor is wearing some light jewelry namely a bracelet on his left hand, and a pendant around his neck. Sporting long hair this time while standing alongside his female co-star, this time Sarathkumar has got his hair in curls and is sporting a thin beard.

Directed by Arun Gopy, who is best known for directing the Malayalam films ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ and ‘Ramaleela’, the film is action-thriller-drama film which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Bandra’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.







