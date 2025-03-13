Tamannaah stuns in chic ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia continues to captivate audiences, not just with her acting prowess but also with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005) before carving a dominant space in South cinema, is proving that she only gets better with time.

Recently, Tamannaah turned heads in a stylish ensemble, exuding effortless elegance. She paired a white crop top with a black-and-white floral shrug and flowy palazzos, completing the look with winged earrings and a pop of pink lipstick. The star once again showcased her ability to merge comfort with high fashion.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is set to enthrall audiences with Odela 2, where she portrays the powerful role of Shiva Shakthi. Additionally, she is gearing up for her upcoming OTT series Daring Partners, further cementing her reputation for versatility.With her ever-evolving career and trendsetting fashion choices, Tamannaah continues to reign supreme, leaving fans eager for what’s next.















