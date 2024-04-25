Tamannaah summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over alleged Fairplay betting app involvement

Tamannaah Bhatia, the renowned Milky Beauty of Indian cinema, has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for questioning regarding her alleged involvement with the illegal betting app Fairplay. The actor, who is anticipating the release of her upcoming film "Aranmanai 4/Baak," has found herself embroiled in a legal controversy.

The Maharashtra cyber cell has directed Bhatia to appear for questioning on April 29, 2024, concerning her role in promoting the viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on Fairplay. The app, purportedly a sister concern of the Mahadev betting platform, has raised concerns over its legality and ethical implications.

The summon follows a complaint lodged by Viacom 18, the sole holder of streaming rights for IPL matches, alleging significant financial losses due to the illegal streaming of matches facilitated by Fairplay. The production house claims that the unauthorized dissemination of IPL content on the platform has resulted in substantial revenue depletion, amounting to crores of rupees.

This development comes in the wake of similar inquiries targeting prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Notably, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned by the cyber cell earlier on April 23, 2024, in connection with the Fairplay investigation. However, Dutt, known for his role in "The Raja Saab," requested a rescheduling of the interrogation, citing his absence from the country at the time.

The summons to Bhatia underscores the widening probe into the murky world of illegal online gambling and unauthorized content dissemination. As the investigation progresses, authorities aim to unravel the extent of celebrity involvement and ascertain accountability for any violations of legal and regulatory frameworks.

Bhatia's impending interrogation raises questions about the responsibility of celebrities in endorsing or promoting digital platforms, particularly those implicated in illicit activities. With the entertainment industry increasingly leveraging digital mediums for engagement and promotion, ensuring compliance with legal standards and ethical practices remains paramount.

As Bhatia prepares to face questioning by the cyber cell, industry observers await developments in the ongoing investigation, which could have far-reaching implications for the intersection of entertainment, technology, and legal accountability.