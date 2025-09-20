Tamannaah turns up the heat with peppy track ‘Ghafoor’

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has once again proven why she is the undisputed queen of special songs. The actress sizzled in Ghafoor, a peppy track released as part of the promotions for The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series. The music video dropped yesterday and has already become the talk of the town, with netizens praising Tamannaah’s glamour and electrifying dance moves.

Interestingly, Ghafoor is not a part of the actual series but was created solely for promotional purposes. The video begins with a quirky exchange between Bollywood’s iconic villains Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor, and Ranjeet about a feared gangster named Ghafoor. Tamannaah then makes a stunning entry, joining the trio of villains on the dance floor and raising the energy with her charm and style.

The choreography, helmed by Farah Khan, perfectly complements Tamannaah’s screen presence, while S. Ravivarman’s cinematography adds a glossy visual appeal. The track is composed and penned by Shashwat Sachdev, with sharp editing by Tushar Parekh.

Tamannaah, who has built a reputation for her blockbuster dance numbers, has once again struck gold with Ghafoor. Fans are hailing her performance as one of the major highlights of the promotional campaign.

The Bads of Bollywood features a star-studded ensemble including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Arshad Warsi, and more. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the series promises high-voltage entertainment.