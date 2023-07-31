Tamannah getting much bolder day by day

Tamannah Bhatia has been in the industry for over one and a half decades now and has done films with almost all the top stars. She also ventured into the OTT space and has done shows in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. But the manner in which she has gone bold in the last few projects has become a hot topic of discussion.



In her latest show, “Lust Stories 2,” Tamannah was seen in several bold scenes along with her co-star and boyfriend Vijay Varma. In yet another web series in Hindi, Tamannah has done bold scenes. Including this, The actress recent public appearances in bold outfits have become the talk of the town.





Tamannah carried a special image of a milky beauty and stunning diva. Even though she has revealed that not doing bold scenes has restricted her as an actress and is now happy that some very interesting roles are being written for her, she remains to be in the news for some reason or other.

Coming to the work front, Tamannah will next be seen in Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” which will be out on August 11th this year and Rajini Kanth’s “Jailer” which will be out on August 10th. Her song from ‘Jailer’ ‘Nuv Kavalayya’ is trending and many reels were coming on it.







