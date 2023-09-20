Tamil blockbuster ‘Da…Da…’ to be out in Telugu as ‘Pa…Pa…’

Tamil Block Buster movie “Da...Da...” presented by Olympia Movies and Produced by S Ambeth Kumar is now ready to release in Telugu. The first look of the film has been released in an event.

On this occasion Produced MS Reddy says, “ ‘Da...Da...’ is youthful, love and family entertainer movie and it is Blockbuster movie in Tamil and now I proudly say that we are releasing this movie in Telugu as ‘Pa...Pa...’We faced lot of competition and we spent good amount of money for bagging the rights to show it to our Telugu people. As of now, we are releasing the first look of the movie and within short time the trailer will be unveiled in a grand way.

As Telugu audience always encourage new talent, we are confident that this movie also will be a huge hit by Telugu audience.”

This Ganesh K Babu directorial has Kavin, Aparna Das, Monica Chinnakotla, Aishwarya, Bhagyaraja, VTV Ganesh in important roles and Jen Martin has composed the tunes of this family entertainer.