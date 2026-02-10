Tamil film ‘Mayilaa’ earns NETPAC nomination at IFFR 2026

Director Semmalar Annam’s Tamil film Mayilaa has achieved a significant international recognition after being nominated for the prestigious NETPAC Award at the 2026 International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), where the film had its world premiere earlier this month. The NETPAC Award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, honours outstanding Asian films that showcase creativity, cultural depth, and cinematic excellence.

Mayilaa, which offers a deeply intimate and grounded portrayal of a young working woman’s journey towards dignity, self-respect, and independence, received a warm and positive response from festival audiences at its Rotterdam screening. The nomination now marks a major milestone in the film’s growing global festival journey.

The film is presented by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith and produced by Newton Cinema, founded by Anto Chittilappally. P. Melody Dorcas leads the cast, delivering a powerful performance, while V. Shudar Kodi plays a key supporting role. The technical team includes cinematographer Vinoth Janakiraman, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, music composer Nandhan Kalaivanan, sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi, and sync sound recordist Amrith Shankar.

Reacting to the honour, director Semmalar Annam described the nomination as a meaningful recognition for the entire team, adding that the film was made with honesty and care. Producer Anto Chittilappally called the journey from the world premiere to the NETPAC nomination “deeply rewarding,” while Pa. Ranjith noted that Mayilaa’s socially rooted and emotionally sincere voice deserved international attention.

With strong critical appreciation and global recognition, Mayilaa is set to continue its festival run with more international screenings in the coming months, further strengthening its presence on the world cinema stage.