‘Tatvam’ first look gets unveiled
The murder mystery thriller ‘Tatvam’ has officially kicked off its promotional journey with the release of its first look, launched by director Maruthi and popular producer SKN via social media. Their support has given the project a significant boost, while the unique storyline and genre have already piqued curiosity among Telugu audiences.
Directed by Arjun Kola, Tatvam stars Dinesh Tej and Dashvika.K in the lead roles. The film is produced by Vamsi Seemakurthi under the banners Trayathi Ishani Creations and SK Productions. Promising a compelling mix of suspense and philosophy, Tatvam follows the story of a man who visits a village to meet a prospective bride, only to find himself caught in a web of mysterious murders. His journey through fear, suspicion, and eventual revelation of a profound philosophical truth forms the crux of the narrative.
Director Arjun Kola expressed his gratitude, saying, “The story maintains tight suspense in every frame, with an emotional and intellectual payoff by the end.” He emphasized that the film blends thrilling storytelling with deeper meaning.
Producer Vamsi Seemakurthi added, “Today’s audience appreciates fresh, well-crafted stories, and Tatvam is designed to deliver exactly that. We're confident it will resonate with viewers looking for something unique.”
The film’s technical crew includes Chetan Bharadwaj for music, Viplav Nyshadham as editor, Bharat Patti as cinematographer, and Bhushan overseeing DI. Bharat Rongali is serving as executive producer.