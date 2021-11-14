Team 'Ghani' introduces its characters

Gone are those days, where only the teasers and trailers used to create noise on social media. Now the trend is completely changed as the makers are leaving no stone unturned in building that excitement in the audience! Right from unveiling the character posters to lyrical videos, digital promotions are turning the crucial points for creating a buzz! Off late, even the makers of Varun Tej's 'Ghani' movie are also following the same funda. They recently dropped the 'Ghani Anthem' and upped the excitement by unveiling the characters of the movie. Along with lead actors Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar, it also has ace supporting actors Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya and Naresh in prominent roles.



Jagapathi Babu is essaying the role of Eswarnath in this sports drama and looked stylish in the poster. Along with Jagapathi Babu, even Nadiya, Tanikella Bharani, Naveen Chandra and Naresh are also essaying important roles in this movie. Well, to bring the Pan Indian appeal to this movie, the makers also roped in Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Sandalwood's superstar Upendra to portray important roles.

Ghani movie is being directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Siddhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in this movie and he underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics. This movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021 in the theatres!