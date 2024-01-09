Teja Sajja wants to prevent rape incidents by using the divine strength of Lord Hanuman

Actor Teja Sajja, set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming superhero film 'Hanu Man,' has expressed a powerful vision for using the divine strength of Lord Hanuman to prevent rape incidents in India.

During a promotional event for the movie in the national capital, Teja conveyed his perspective on harnessing Lord Hanuman's divine power. Dressed sharply in a black bandhgala kurta and white pyjama, the actor shared his heartfelt thoughts with the media.

Teja stated, "If I get Lord Hanuman's power, I will not let rapes happen in India." Emphasizing the theme of the film, he explained, "In the movie, Lord Hanuman has given me strength. There are other things also in the film. You will get to know once you watch it. I have also got the speed."

Addressing the technical aspects of the film, Teja clarified, "This is a live-action film. Prasanth Varma sir has created a world. But, this is not a VFX-oriented film." He went on to describe 'HanuMan' as a narrative centered around a common man who acquires superpowers from God and uses them for righteousness, standing up for justice.

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie features a stellar cast including Amritha Aiyer, VaralaxmiSarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. 'HanuMan' is scheduled for release on January 12, promising audiences an engaging story of a superhero grounded in morality.