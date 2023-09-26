Live
Television sensation Raksh Ram’s debut film ‘Burma’ gets a grand launch
Rakshram, who won the admiration of the small screen audience with his excellent performances in hit TV shows like 'Gattimela' and 'Puttagauri Maduve', is making his silver screen entry with an action thriller 'Burma'. The film will have a pan India release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.
Director Chetan Kumar, who is known for his films 'Bahaddur', 'Bharjari', 'Bharate' and 'James', is directing “Burma.”
The film’s muhurtam ceremony was held with grandeur at the Dodda Ganapati Temple in Basavangudi. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar provided the clap while Raghavendra Rajkumar did the camera switching. Action prince Dhruva Sarja directed the first shot. Aditya Menon and Deepak Shetty are playing other key roles in Burma.
“Burma” will go into production in October. V Harikrishna is crooning the tunes and Sanket MYS is handling the camera department. Mahesh Reddy has been roped in for editing. The makers will announce more details about the project star cast and other key aspects soon.