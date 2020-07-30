Telugu Bigg Boss 4 Makers Haven't Approached Me: Kotigobba 3 Actress

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: As the whole country is slowly unlocking from the clutches of covid virus, speculations are rife with many stories regarding who all will participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



One such rumour doing the rounds is about multilingual actress Shraddha Das who is working with Sudeep in Kotigobba 3. This reality show's new logo is already launched and the buzz going around is about the participation of Shraddha Das in the ensuing reality show.

But Shraddha Das has denied all these rumours and has also warned that she will initiate legal proceedings against those who are indulged in spreading such gossips. "I have not been approached for Bigg Boss Telugu & I am not a part of it. Once again inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already. Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise Making it clear 1 last time please" thus stated Shraddha Das on the social media.

Earlier actor Tarun had also clarified that he would not take part in the reality show. Shraddha das has worked in the movies "Kotigobba 3" and " Neerikshana" and these movies are yet to be released. It is also learnt that Shraddha Das expressed her anguish on social media after she received an exorbitant electricity bill.

Telugu Bigg Boss 4 is all set to take off in September after three successful seasons. While names of several celebrities have been doing the rounds for participants, the name of host is yet to be finalised. While all the three seasons of Telugu Bigg Boss was hosted by three different hosts—Jr NTR, Nani and Nagarjuna, it is not yet sure if Nag will do it again given that he had said in an interview he was against binding people down and would rather prefer to let them be. Let's see what happens next.