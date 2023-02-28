Telugu comedian to play villain in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, is currently being shot in Chennai. According to the latest reports, popular Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore will also be a part of the film, playing a negative character. More details about the role are yet to be revealed.

The multilingual film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Samuthirakani in important roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies are producing the project, which features music by Anirudh Ravichander.