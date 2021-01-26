Telugu hero to act in Aamir Khan's film?

Bollywood Megastar Aamir Khan is currently working on the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to do an important role in this film. However, Vijay had to opt-out from the project due to scheduling issues. Now, it is being heard that a Telugu hero will fill that slot.



If the ongoing grapevine is anything to go by, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya will do this role. Apparently, the makers have held talks with Chay and it seems that the latter showed interest as well. If he acts alongside Aamir, it will be a great launchpad for Chay in Hindi cinema. An official confirmation will be out once Chay signs the dotted lines.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advaith Chandan, this film features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. The film's shoot is currently on a halt and is expected to resume in a few weeks.