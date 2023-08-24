  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Telugu Icon star Allu Arjun is declared as the best actor at 69th National Film Awards today

Telugu Icon star Allu Arjun is declared as the best actor at 69th National Film Awards today
x
Highlights

The first national best actor from Telugu film is Allu Arjun.

National Film Awards Cell Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Government of India

69th National Film Awards 2021

Best Writing on Cinema

69th National Film Awards 2021

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No.

Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Name of the Publisher

Medal and Cash prize

1.

MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY

English

Rajiv Vijayakar

RupaPublications India Pvt. Ltd.

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No.

Name of Critic

Language

Medal and Cash Prize

PurushothamaCharyulu

Telugu

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Special Mention - Critic

Sr. No.

Name of Critic

Language

Prize

1.

SubramanyaBadoor

Kannada

Certificate only

69th National Film Awards 2021


Non-Feature Films

69th National Film Awards 2021

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No.

Category ofAward

Title of the Film

Awardee

Medal& Cash Prize

BEST NON-FEATURE FILM

EkThaGaon

Producer &Director: SrishtiLakhera

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each

BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR

Paanchika

Producer: Shreya Kapadiya

Director: Ankit Kothari

RajatKamal and Rs. 75,000/- each

BEST

ANTHROPOLOGICAL

Fire on Edge

Producer:Risen North East. Non Govt. Organization

Director: PranabJyotiDeka

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/

COMPILATION FILM

1.RukhuMatirDukhuMajhi

2.Beyond Blast

1.Producer&Director: SomnathMondal

2.Producer:LuwangApokpaMamikon

Director: SaikhomRatan

RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/-(Shared)

BEST ARTSFILM

T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

Producer: NFDC

Director:V. Packirisamy

RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/- each

BEST SCIENCE &TECHNOLGY FILM

Ethos of Darkness

Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions

Director: Avijit Banerjee

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)

Endangered Heritage

‘Warli Art’

Producer:Baba Cinemas

Director: Hemant Verma

RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/- each

BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE

MunnamValavu

Producer:SreeGokulam Movies

Director:R S Pradeep

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES

  1. Mithu Di

  1. Three Two One

Producer &Director: Asim Kumar Sinha

Producer:FTII

Director: HimanshuPrajapati

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)

BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM

SirpigalinSirpangal

Producer: KKV Media Venture

Director:B Lenin

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)

Ayushman

Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis

Director: Jacob Varghese

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM

Looking For Challan

Producer:IGNCA

Director: Bappa Ray

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST ANIMATION FILM

Kandittundu

Producer:Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd

Director:AdithiKrishnadas

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Rekha

Director: ShekharBapuRankhambe

RajatKamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each

BEST SHORT FICTION FILM

Dal Bhat

Producer:Nemil Shah

Director: Nemil Shah

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES

Chand Saanse

Producer:Chandrakant Kulkarni

Director: Pratima Joshi

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST DIRECTION

Smile Please

Director: BakulMatiyani

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Pataal - Tee

Cinematographer:BittuRawat

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track)

EkThaGaon

Re-recordist (final mixed track):Unnikrishnan

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/-

BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND)

MeenRaag

Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma

RajatKamal and Rs.50,000/-

BEST EDITING

If Memory Serves Me Right

Editor:Abhro Banerjee

RajatKamal and Rs.50,000/-

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

Succelent

Music Director: Ishaan Divecha

RajatKamal andRs.50,000/-

BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER

Hathibondhu

Voice Over:Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee

RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/-

SPECIAL MENTION

1.Baale Bangara

2.Karuvarai

3.The Healing Touch

4.Ek Duaa

AniruddhaJatkar

Srikanth Deva

Sweta Kumar Das

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Certificate Only

69th National Film Awards 2021 Feature Films

69th National Film Awards 2021 Feature Films - Results

S.No.

Category of Award

Title OfThe Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

(Hindi)

Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP

Director: R Madhavan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director

Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)

(Malayalam)

Producer: UnniMukundan Films Private Ltd.

Director: Vishnu Mohan

Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

RRR(Telugu)

Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP

Director: S SRajamouli

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)

NargisDutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration

The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

Producer :Zee Studios Limited

Director : VivekRanjanAgnihotri

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

(Assamese)

Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.

Director:Reema Borah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham

(Malayalam)

Producer : Krishand Films

Director : Krishand

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Children's Film

Gandhi&Co.

(Gujarati)

Producer : MD Media Corp

Director: Manish Saini

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

(Marathi)

Director: Nikhil Mahajan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000/-

Best Actor

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

(Telugu)

Lead Actor : Allu Arjun

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Actress

1. GangubaiKathiawadi(Hindi)

2. Mimi (Hindi)

Lead Actress : Alia Bhatt

Lead Actress :KritiSanon

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Supporting Actor

Mimi (Hindi)

Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Supporting Actress

The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Child Artist

Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

(Gujarati)

Child Artist : BhavinRabari

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Male Playback Singer

RRR

(Telugu)

Singer :KaalaBhairava

(Song : KomuramBheemudo)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Female Playback Singer

IravinNizhal (Shadow of the Night)

(Tamil)

Singer : Shreya Ghoshal

(Song : MaayavaChaayavaa)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Cinematography

SardarUdham

(Hindi)

Cameraman: AvikMukhopadhayay

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

GangubaiKathiawadi

(Hindi)

GangubaiKathiawadi

(Hindi)

Screenplay writer (original): ShahiKabir

Screenplay writer (Adapted) :

Sanjay LeelaBhansali&UtkarshiniVashishtha

Dialogue Writer: UtkarshiniVashishtha& Prakash Kapadia

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Audiography

Chavittu

(Malayalam)

Jhilli (Discards)

(Bengali)

SardarUdham

(Hindi)

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :

ArunAsok&Sonu K P

Sound Designer : AneeshBasu

Re- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Editing

GangubaiKathiawadi

(Hindi)

Editor: Sanjay LeelaBhansali

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Production Design

SardarUdham

(Hindi)

Production Designer: DmitriiMalich& Mansi Dhruv Mehta

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

Best Costume Designer

SardarUdham

(Hindi)

Costume Designer: Veera KapurEe

Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)

Best Make-up Artist

GangubaiKathiawadi

(Hindi)

Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

(Telugu)

RRR

(Telugu)

Music Director (Songs):

Devi Sri Prasad

Music Director (Background Score) :

M.M. Keeravaani

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Lyrics

Konda Polam

(Telugu)

Lyricist: Chandrabose

(Song : DhamDhamDham)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

Director : Vishnu Varadhan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/-

Best Special Effects

RRR

(Telugu)

Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Choreography

RRR

(Telugu)

Choreographer: PremRakshith

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

RRR

(Telugu)

Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

BestAssamese Film

Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)

Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das

Director: MonjulBaruah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best BengaliFilm

Kalkokkho – House of Time

Producer: Aurora Film CorporationPvt.Ltd

Director: Rajdeep Paul &SarmisthaMaiti

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Hindi Film

SardarUdham

(Hindi)

Producer: Kino works LLP

Director: SujitSircar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Gujarati Film

Last Film Show

(Chhello Show)

Producer : Jugaad Motion Pictures

Director : Pan Nalin

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd

Director: Kiranraj K

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar (The Parallel)

Producer : Anirati Films

Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Producer : GajavadanaShowbox LLP

Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Malayalam Film

Home

Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.

Director: Rojin.P.Thomas

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Meiteilon Film

Eikhoigi Yum

(Our Home)

Producer: ChingsubamSheetal

Director: MayanglambamRomi Meitei

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Odia Film

Pratikshya

(The Wait)

Producer: Amiya Patnaik Procutions

Director: Anupam Patnaik

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Tamil Film

KadaisiVivasayi

(The Last Farmer)

Producer : Tribal Arts

Director: M. Manikandan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Telugu Film

Uppena (Wave)

Producer: Mythri Movie Makers

Director: Sana Buchibabu

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

31

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

(a)

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Producer: Quarter Moon productions

Director: Biswajit Bora

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

32.

Special Mention

1. KadaisiVivasayi (The Last Farmer)

2 .Jhilli (Discards)

3. Home

4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine

Late Shri Nallandi

Aranya Gupta &Bithan Biswas

Indrans

Jahanara Begum

Certificate only

69th National Film Awards 2021

Jury

FEATURE FILMS JURY

CENTRAL PANEL

Sh. Ketan Mehta (Chairperson)

Sh. SabyasachiMohapatra(Member)

Sh.V.N. Aditya(Member)

Sh. Paresh Vora(Member)

Sh. Manas Choudhury(Member)

Sh. Malay Ray (Member)

Sh. G. Suresh Kumar (Member)

Sh.Sunil Kumar Desai (Member)

Ms. PapiaAdhikary(Member)

Sh. Muthu Ganesh (Member)

Sh. Shantanu Ganesh Rode(Member)

Regional Jury

NORTH PANEL

Sh. V.N.Aditya, (Chairperson)

Sh. R V Ramani(Member)

Sh.Anand Kumar Singh (Member)

Sh. Murtaza Ali Khan (Member)

Sh. Shivam Chhabra(Member)

EAST PANEL

Sh. Paresh Vora (Chairperson)

Ms. Runa Ashish (Member)

Ms. Jayasree Bhattacharyya (Member)

Ms. Bobby SarmaBaruah(Member)

Sh. ShiladityaMoulik (Member)

WEST PANEL

Ms. Malay Ray,(Chairperson)

Sh. MandarTalauliker(Member)

Ms. Olivia Das (Member)

Sh. Pritesh Sodha(Member)

Sh. BhauraoKarhade(Member)

SOUTH I PANEL

Sh.SabyasachiMohapatra(Chairperson)

Sh. SukumarJatania (Member)

MsG Kala(Member)

Ms.GeetaGurappa(Member)

Sh. Sajin Babu(Member)

SOUTH II PANEL

Sh. Manas Choudhury, (Chairperson)

Sh. M N Swamy(Member)

Ms. BalabadhrapathruniRamani (Member)

Ms. M MSreelekha (Member)

Sh. Suryapal Singh (Member)

NON FEATURE FILMS JURY

Sh. Vasanth S Sai, (Chairperson )

Sh. BorunThokchom(Member)

Sh. Shankhajeet De (Member)

Sh. Panchakshri C E(Member)

Sh. Hari Prasad(Member)

Sh. Amol Vasant Gole (Member)

Sh. Kamakhya Narayan Singh(Member)

BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY

1

Sh. Yatindra Mishra (Chairperson)

2

Sh.Veejay Sai (Member)

3

Sh. Ramadasa Naidu (Member)


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X