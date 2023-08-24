Live
Just In
Telugu Icon star Allu Arjun is declared as the best actor at 69th National Film Awards today
The first national best actor from Telugu film is Allu Arjun.
National Film Awards Cell Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Government of India
69th National Film Awards 2021
Best Writing on Cinema
69th National Film Awards 2021
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|
Sr. No.
|
Title of the Book
|
Language
|
Name of the Author
|
Name of the Publisher
|
Medal and Cash prize
|
1.
|
MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY
|
English
|
Rajiv Vijayakar
|
RupaPublications India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Award for Best Film Critic:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Critic
|
Language
|
Medal and Cash Prize
|
|
PurushothamaCharyulu
|
Telugu
|
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Special Mention - Critic
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Critic
|
Language
|
Prize
|
1.
|
SubramanyaBadoor
|
Kannada
|
Certificate only
69th National Film Awards 2021
Non-Feature Films
69th National Film Awards 2021
Non-Feature Films Results
|
S.No.
|
Category ofAward
|
Title of the Film
|
Awardee
|
Medal& Cash Prize
|
|
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|
EkThaGaon
|
Producer &Director: SrishtiLakhera
|
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each
|
|
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|
Paanchika
|
Producer: Shreya Kapadiya
Director: Ankit Kothari
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 75,000/- each
|
|
BEST
ANTHROPOLOGICAL
|
Fire on Edge
|
Producer:Risen North East. Non Govt. Organization
Director: PranabJyotiDeka
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/
COMPILATION FILM
|
1.RukhuMatirDukhuMajhi
2.Beyond Blast
|
1.Producer&Director: SomnathMondal
2.Producer:LuwangApokpaMamikon
Director: SaikhomRatan
|
RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/-(Shared)
|
|
BEST ARTSFILM
|
T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
|
Producer: NFDC
Director:V. Packirisamy
|
RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST SCIENCE &TECHNOLGY FILM
|
Ethos of Darkness
|
Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions
Director: Avijit Banerjee
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)
|
Endangered Heritage
‘Warli Art’
|
Producer:Baba Cinemas
Director: Hemant Verma
|
RajatKamal andRs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE
|
MunnamValavu
|
Producer:SreeGokulam Movies
Director:R S Pradeep
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|
|
Producer &Director: Asim Kumar Sinha
Producer:FTII
Director: HimanshuPrajapati
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)
|
|
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|
SirpigalinSirpangal
|
Producer: KKV Media Venture
Director:B Lenin
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)
|
Ayushman
|
Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis
Director: Jacob Varghese
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|
Looking For Challan
|
Producer:IGNCA
Director: Bappa Ray
|
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST ANIMATION FILM
|
Kandittundu
|
Producer:Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd
Director:AdithiKrishnadas
|
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|
Rekha
|
Director: ShekharBapuRankhambe
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each
|
|
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|
Dal Bhat
|
Producer:Nemil Shah
Director: Nemil Shah
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|
Chand Saanse
|
Producer:Chandrakant Kulkarni
Director: Pratima Joshi
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST DIRECTION
|
Smile Please
|
Director: BakulMatiyani
|
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-
|
|
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|
Pataal - Tee
|
Cinematographer:BittuRawat
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
|
EkThaGaon
|
Re-recordist (final mixed track):Unnikrishnan
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND)
|
MeenRaag
|
Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma
|
RajatKamal and Rs.50,000/-
|
|
BEST EDITING
|
If Memory Serves Me Right
|
Editor:Abhro Banerjee
|
RajatKamal and Rs.50,000/-
|
|
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|
Succelent
|
Music Director: Ishaan Divecha
|
RajatKamal andRs.50,000/-
|
|
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|
Hathibondhu
|
Voice Over:Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee
|
RajatKamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
SPECIAL MENTION
|
1.Baale Bangara
2.Karuvarai
3.The Healing Touch
4.Ek Duaa
|
AniruddhaJatkar
Srikanth Deva
Sweta Kumar Das
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
|
Certificate Only
69th National Film Awards 2021 Feature Films
69th National Film Awards 2021 Feature Films - Results
|
S.No.
|
Category of Award
|
Title OfThe Film
|
Awardee
|
Medal
& Cash Prize
|
|
Best Feature Film
|
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
(Hindi)
|
Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP
Director: R Madhavan
|
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
|
|
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|
Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)
(Malayalam)
|
Producer: UnniMukundan Films Private Ltd.
Director: Vishnu Mohan
|
Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
|
|
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|
RRR(Telugu)
|
Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP
Director: S SRajamouli
|
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|
|
NargisDutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
|
The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
|
Producer :Zee Studios Limited
Director : VivekRanjanAgnihotri
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Film on Social Issues
|
Anunaad-The Resonance
(Assamese)
|
Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.
Director:Reema Borah
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|
Aavasavyuham
(Malayalam)
|
Producer : Krishand Films
Director : Krishand
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Children's Film
|
Gandhi&Co.
(Gujarati)
|
Producer : MD Media Corp
Director: Manish Saini
|
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Direction
|
Godavari (The Holy Water)
(Marathi)
|
Director: Nikhil Mahajan
|
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
|
|
Best Actor
|
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
|
Lead Actor : Allu Arjun
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Actress
|
1. GangubaiKathiawadi(Hindi)
2. Mimi (Hindi)
|
Lead Actress : Alia Bhatt
Lead Actress :KritiSanon
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Supporting Actor
|
Mimi (Hindi)
|
Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Supporting Actress
|
The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
|
Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Child Artist
|
Last Film Show (Chhello Show)
(Gujarati)
|
Child Artist : BhavinRabari
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Male Playback Singer
|
RRR
(Telugu)
|
Singer :KaalaBhairava
(Song : KomuramBheemudo)
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Female Playback Singer
|
IravinNizhal (Shadow of the Night)
(Tamil)
|
Singer : Shreya Ghoshal
(Song : MaayavaChaayavaa)
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Cinematography
|
SardarUdham
(Hindi)
|
Cameraman: AvikMukhopadhayay
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Screenplay
|
Nayattu (The Hunt)
(Malayalam)
GangubaiKathiawadi
(Hindi)
GangubaiKathiawadi
(Hindi)
|
Screenplay writer (original): ShahiKabir
Screenplay writer (Adapted) :
Sanjay LeelaBhansali&UtkarshiniVashishtha
Dialogue Writer: UtkarshiniVashishtha& Prakash Kapadia
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Audiography
|
Chavittu
(Malayalam)
Jhilli (Discards)
(Bengali)
SardarUdham
(Hindi)
|
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :
ArunAsok&Sonu K P
Sound Designer : AneeshBasu
Re- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Editing
|
GangubaiKathiawadi
(Hindi)
|
Editor: Sanjay LeelaBhansali
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Production Design
|
SardarUdham
(Hindi)
|
Production Designer: DmitriiMalich& Mansi Dhruv Mehta
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|
Best Costume Designer
|
SardarUdham
(Hindi)
|
Costume Designer: Veera KapurEe
|
Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
|
|
Best Make-up Artist
|
GangubaiKathiawadi
(Hindi)
|
Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Music Direction
|
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
RRR
(Telugu)
|
Music Director (Songs):
Devi Sri Prasad
Music Director (Background Score) :
M.M. Keeravaani
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Lyrics
|
Konda Polam
(Telugu)
|
Lyricist: Chandrabose
(Song : DhamDhamDham)
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Special Jury Award
|
Shershaah
|
Director : Vishnu Varadhan
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|
|
Best Special Effects
|
RRR
(Telugu)
|
Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Choreography
|
RRR
(Telugu)
|
Choreographer: PremRakshith
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|
RRR
(Telugu)
|
Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|
|
|
|
BestAssamese Film
|
Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)
|
Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das
Director: MonjulBaruah
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best BengaliFilm
|
Kalkokkho – House of Time
|
Producer: Aurora Film CorporationPvt.Ltd
Director: Rajdeep Paul &SarmisthaMaiti
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Hindi Film
|
SardarUdham
(Hindi)
|
Producer: Kino works LLP
Director: SujitSircar
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Gujarati Film
|
Last Film Show
(Chhello Show)
|
Producer : Jugaad Motion Pictures
Director : Pan Nalin
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Kannada Film
|
777 Charlie
|
Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd
Director: Kiranraj K
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Maithili Film
|
Samanantar (The Parallel)
|
Producer : Anirati Films
Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Marathi Film
|
Ekda Kay Zala
|
Producer : GajavadanaShowbox LLP
Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Malayalam Film
|
Home
|
Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.
Director: Rojin.P.Thomas
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Meiteilon Film
|
Eikhoigi Yum
(Our Home)
|
Producer: ChingsubamSheetal
Director: MayanglambamRomi Meitei
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Odia Film
|
Pratikshya
(The Wait)
|
Producer: Amiya Patnaik Procutions
Director: Anupam Patnaik
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Tamil Film
|
KadaisiVivasayi
(The Last Farmer)
|
Producer : Tribal Arts
Director: M. Manikandan
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|
Best Telugu Film
|
Uppena (Wave)
|
Producer: Mythri Movie Makers
Director: Sana Buchibabu
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
31
|
Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Best Mishing Film
|
Boomba Ride
|
Producer: Quarter Moon productions
Director: Biswajit Bora
|
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
32.
|
Special Mention
|
1. KadaisiVivasayi (The Last Farmer)
2 .Jhilli (Discards)
3. Home
4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine
|
Late Shri Nallandi
Aranya Gupta &Bithan Biswas
Indrans
Jahanara Begum
|
Certificate only
69th National Film Awards 2021
Jury
FEATURE FILMS JURY
|
|
CENTRAL PANEL
|
|
Sh. Ketan Mehta (Chairperson)
|
|
Sh. SabyasachiMohapatra(Member)
|
|
Sh.V.N. Aditya(Member)
|
|
Sh. Paresh Vora(Member)
|
|
Sh. Manas Choudhury(Member)
|
|
Sh. Malay Ray (Member)
|
|
Sh. G. Suresh Kumar (Member)
|
|
Sh.Sunil Kumar Desai (Member)
|
|
Ms. PapiaAdhikary(Member)
|
|
Sh. Muthu Ganesh (Member)
|
|
Sh. Shantanu Ganesh Rode(Member)
Regional Jury
|
|
NORTH PANEL
|
|
Sh. V.N.Aditya, (Chairperson)
|
|
Sh. R V Ramani(Member)
|
|
Sh.Anand Kumar Singh (Member)
|
|
Sh. Murtaza Ali Khan (Member)
|
|
Sh. Shivam Chhabra(Member)
|
|
EAST PANEL
|
|
Sh. Paresh Vora (Chairperson)
|
|
Ms. Runa Ashish (Member)
|
|
Ms. Jayasree Bhattacharyya (Member)
|
|
Ms. Bobby SarmaBaruah(Member)
|
|
Sh. ShiladityaMoulik (Member)
|
|
WEST PANEL
|
|
Ms. Malay Ray,(Chairperson)
|
|
Sh. MandarTalauliker(Member)
|
|
Ms. Olivia Das (Member)
|
|
Sh. Pritesh Sodha(Member)
|
|
Sh. BhauraoKarhade(Member)
|
|
SOUTH I PANEL
|
|
Sh.SabyasachiMohapatra(Chairperson)
|
|
Sh. SukumarJatania (Member)
|
|
MsG Kala(Member)
|
|
Ms.GeetaGurappa(Member)
|
|
Sh. Sajin Babu(Member)
|
|
SOUTH II PANEL
|
|
Sh. Manas Choudhury, (Chairperson)
|
|
Sh. M N Swamy(Member)
|
|
Ms. BalabadhrapathruniRamani (Member)
|
|
Ms. M MSreelekha (Member)
|
|
Sh. Suryapal Singh (Member)
NON FEATURE FILMS JURY
|
|
Sh. Vasanth S Sai, (Chairperson )
|
|
Sh. BorunThokchom(Member)
|
|
Sh. Shankhajeet De (Member)
|
|
Sh. Panchakshri C E(Member)
|
|
Sh. Hari Prasad(Member)
|
|
Sh. Amol Vasant Gole (Member)
|
|
Sh. Kamakhya Narayan Singh(Member)
BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY
|
1
|
Sh. Yatindra Mishra (Chairperson)
|
2
|
Sh.Veejay Sai (Member)
|
3
|
Sh. Ramadasa Naidu (Member)