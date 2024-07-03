  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 Grand Gala sets new benchmarks

Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 Grand Gala sets new benchmarks
x
Highlights

The grand gala episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 have set a new benchmark in reality shows

The grand gala episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 have set a new benchmark in reality shows. Audiences were mesmerized by the Chennai Strings Orchestra's spectacular performance, adding a fresh experience to the audition rounds.

Talented composer Thaman, along with young singer Skanda, graced the stage, infusing energy into the atmosphere. Thaman, known for his hit song "Maguva Maguva," inspired the audience with his music, while emotionally dedicating a tribute to his mother during his performance.

Master Ilaiyaraaja's awe-inspiring video presentation further elevated the evening, leaving a lasting impression on the viewers. Contestant Kirtan, a budding singer, received a valuable music lesson from judge Karthik, which added another layer of attraction to the show.

This season's grand gala episodes not only captivated the hearts of the audience but also highlighted the exceptional talent of the next generation. Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 airs every Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM, making it a favorite among Telugu viewers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X