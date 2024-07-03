Live
Just In
Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 Grand Gala sets new benchmarks
The grand gala episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 have set a new benchmark in reality shows
The grand gala episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 have set a new benchmark in reality shows. Audiences were mesmerized by the Chennai Strings Orchestra's spectacular performance, adding a fresh experience to the audition rounds.
Talented composer Thaman, along with young singer Skanda, graced the stage, infusing energy into the atmosphere. Thaman, known for his hit song "Maguva Maguva," inspired the audience with his music, while emotionally dedicating a tribute to his mother during his performance.
Master Ilaiyaraaja's awe-inspiring video presentation further elevated the evening, leaving a lasting impression on the viewers. Contestant Kirtan, a budding singer, received a valuable music lesson from judge Karthik, which added another layer of attraction to the show.
This season's grand gala episodes not only captivated the hearts of the audience but also highlighted the exceptional talent of the next generation. Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 airs every Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM, making it a favorite among Telugu viewers.