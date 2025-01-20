Telugu Youth Ravi Teja Dies in Shooting Incident on Washington Ave, USA

A Telugu youth died in a shooting incident on Washington Ave in America. Unknown persons opened fire.

Ravi Teja from Hyderabad died. Ravi Teja is the son of Koyyada Chandramouli, a resident of Arkepuram Green Hills Colony Road No. 2 in Chaitanya Puri.

Ravi Teja, who went to America in March 2022, is trying to find a job after completing his masters. With the death of Ravi Teja, a shadow of sadness has fallen over his residence in Arkepuram. The full details of Ravi Teja's death and the fire are yet to be known.